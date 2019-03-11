The Kern County coroner's office is reporting that a woman who was killed after an officer-involved shooting on March 5 died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Stephanie Areanda Quiroz, 21, was a passenger in a vehicle that was in a collision at Brundage Lane and Oswell Street, according to the coroner's office.
Just before the accident, the vehicle was involved in an officer-involved shooting at the 8200 block of Brundage Lane.
According to previous reports, at 4 p.m. that day, the U.S. Marshals tried to arrest parolee Gavino Castro at a Motel 6 on Brundage Lane. A chase followed the attempted arrest that led to the crash.
An autopsy by the Kern County Coroner determined that the manner of Quiroz’s death was homicide.
