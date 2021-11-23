Coroner: Weedpatch shooting victim identified

The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim of a Weedpatch shooting.
Jesus Mateo De La Torre, 17, was shot Sunday in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway. The Bakersfield teenager died Monday at Kern Medical from his injuries.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 156,264
Deaths: 1,769
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 147,381
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 92.90
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 93.41
Updated: 11/23/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
