Coroner: Weedpatch shooting victim identified

The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim of a Weedpatch shooting.

Jesus Mateo De La Torre, 17, was shot Sunday in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway. The Bakersfield teenager died Monday at Kern Medical from his injuries.

