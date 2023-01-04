 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner: Wasco State Prison dies from strangulation in homicide

Slide Public Safety

A Wasco State prisoner died from asphyxiation by strangulation, according to the Kern County coroner’s office, which ruled the death a homicide.

Scott James Gunter, 59, was found dead March 15 in his cell, the coroner said.

Coronavirus Cases