Coroner: Wasco State Prison dies from strangulation in homicide

A Wasco State prisoner died from asphyxiation by strangulation, according to the Kern County coroner’s office, which ruled the death a homicide.
Scott James Gunter, 59, was found dead March 15 in his cell, the coroner said.
Updated: 12/8/22