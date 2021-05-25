Coroner: Two died from gunshot wounds on Castaic Avenue in March

The Kern County coroner's office has identified two individuals who died of gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Castaic Avenue at roughly the same time on March 19.
Joseph Alexander Ruibal, 24, of Bakersfield, died of a gunshot wound to the head in the manner of suicide, according to the coroner's report. His time of death was listed as 3:12 p.m.
The coroner said a 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the neck. The report lists the time of death as 3:27 p.m. The manner of death was listed as homicide.