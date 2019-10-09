A 32-year-old man who went missing in the Kern River and was found five days later accidentally drowned, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office reported Tuesday.
Shahzad Khan, of Chino, went missing in the Kern River on Aug. 17 and was recovered Aug. 22. He fell into the river near the mouth of the canyon and was swept downstream.
