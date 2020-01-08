The Kern County Coroner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating family of a Santa Ana man who died in a December traffic accident on South Union Avenue.
Jose Leonardo Diaz, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries from a Dec. 20 traffic crash, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release. Diaz was the operator of a vehicle that collided head-on with another vehicle.
Diaz was known to frequent Bakersfield to buy and sell automotive parts, according to the KCSO. He also went by the name Jose Diaz Chavez, the news release stated.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic death.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the CHP at 396-6600.
