A pedestrian killed after he was struck by a vehicle just an hour into the New Year has been identified as Kirk Conlin Parish, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Parish, 54, resided in Bakersfield. He was struck by the vehicle in the 2100 block of Oriole Street in an area south of Ming Avenue and west of Akers Road around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the vehicle fled the scene of the crash and is described as possibly a Dodge Challenger or Charger with two-tone black and gray paint.
Parish was sent to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the report.
