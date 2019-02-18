An innocent bystander who apparently was killed in the crossfire during a gun battle that erupted Thursday in east Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Manuel Sanchez Figueroa, 57, of Bakersfield, died at the scene at 4:43 p.m., just minutes after being shot at Haley and Quincy streets, the coroner's office said in a news release.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, two other men suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital as a result of the shooting.
BPD first responded to reports of the shooting at about 4:30 p.m. The BPD's Shot Spotter system recorded the exchange of gunfire, and the audio clearly revealed multiple shooters were involved in the incident, police said.
The suspects were identified by police Friday as Elias Maldonado, 18, and Antonio Maldonado, 21. Both suspects have outstanding arrest warrants for murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and gang participation.
