The death of a Bakersfield man after he was detained by the California Highway Patrol in August was an accident, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Jason Gonzalez, 40, of Bakersfield, died from complication of physical restraint with neck compression, the Kern County coroner's office said in a news release Thursday. Other complications included meth and PCP intoxication and hypertensive heart disease, the news release said.
Gonzalez was detained by CHP on eastbound Highway 58, east of Union Avenue, at 10:48 a.m. on Aug. 30, the coroner's office release said.
(3) comments
The officer/s over reacted. Every time I have used meth and PCP together I have never been violent.
Just say it.
He was on drugs and out of his mind and the PCP made him stronger than a monster and a danger to society. Ok. That makes sense. Society needs to be protected and law enforcement has to do their best to quell a maniac in the throes of a rampage. Law folks needs to not be endangered handling maniacs. Hard to balance restraint to nth degree when maniac not responding like a normal reasonable person. Just say NO to drugs. RIP
I believe this happened at 10:48 a.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.