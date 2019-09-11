The death of a man who was shot on June 23 and died a month later has been ruled a homicide.
Rodney Hodge, 30, of Bakersfield was shot multiple times at the 4200 block of Tierra Verde Street. The Kern County Coroner's Office said Hodge died as a result of those gun shot wounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.