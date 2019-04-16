A homicide and a suicide occurred at the 8200 block of Collison Street in Lamont on Thursday, according to a report by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The county coroner determined Cristina Isabel Munoz, 51, of Bakersfield, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the manner of a homicide.
In a separate report, the coroner determined that Eduardo Hilario Iniguez, 48, of Lamont, died of a gunshot wound in the manner of a suicide.
The times of death are both listed at 5:19 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.