Remains found in Maricopa in November have been identified as those of a Lompoc man who went missing in 2017, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
DNA analysis confirmed the remains found in Maricopa on Highway 166, east of Soda Lake Road, belonged to Zacharey Tayler Wilks, 29.
The remains were found Nov. 2, 2019. The coroner's office said the cause and manner of Wilks' death could not be determined. The Lompoc Police Department is investigating the case.
Santa Barbara news site Noozhawk reported in October that Wilks' vehicle had finally been found after he went missing in May 2017 but there were no remains inside. He had set out on a trip to Las Vegas, his family told the news site, and then disappeared.
The vehicle was found to have been in a major accident and landed upside down in a culvert on the side of Highway 166 that fills with water during periods of rain, Noozhawk reported.
After Wilks went missing, his family and friends launched a search in California and Nevada for him, and hired a private contractor to search Highway 166 with a drone, the website reported.
