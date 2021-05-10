Coroner releases cause of death for two men in Lake Isabella

A cause of death has been released for two men found dead last month in Lake Isabella.
Both were discovered at 10:19 p.m. April 26 in the 2400 block of Cherry Street.
According to a report from the Kern County coroner's office, Larry William Karkkainen, 45, of Lake Isabella, was shot multiple times. The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating his death as a homicide.
Larry Davin Karkkainen, 19, of Bakersfield was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. The coroner said his death was ruled a suicide.