Coroner: North Kern State Prison inmate dies by strangulation

The Kern County coroner’s office said Wednesday that an inmate imprisoned at the North Kern State Prison died after a person strangled him.
Ariel Barragan Torres, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell Feb. 8 with his cellmate Matthew Holverstott, 44. Torres died at 9:41 p.m. that day.
Torres was serving a two-year sentence for having child pornography of someone under 18 years old from San Mateo County. Hoverstott was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole from Sacramento County for second-degree murder and injury to an elder causing death and/or great bodily injury.