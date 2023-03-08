 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner: North Kern State Prison inmate dies by strangulation

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner’s office said Wednesday that an inmate imprisoned at the North Kern State Prison died after a person strangled him.

Ariel Barragan Torres, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell Feb. 8 with his cellmate Matthew Holverstott, 44. Torres died at 9:41 p.m. that day.

Coronavirus Cases