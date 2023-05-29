A 37-year-old Weldon man died May 14 when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle, the Kern County Coroner's office reported Monday.
Christopher James Brewer died at 8:49 p.m. that day on Highway 178, west of Powers Lane in Weldon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 37-year-old Weldon man died May 14 when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle, the Kern County Coroner's office reported Monday.
Christopher James Brewer died at 8:49 p.m. that day on Highway 178, west of Powers Lane in Weldon.
The California Highway Patrol investigated the crash.