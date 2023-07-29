The Kern County Coroner's Office identified the man who was shot in the 800 block of Oleander Avenue on July 18 as Herman Garcia, 44, of Bakersfield.
Garcia died shortly before 8 a.m. July 20 at Kern Medical, the coroner's office reported Saturday.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating.
