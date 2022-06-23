Coroner: Lamont woman fatally struck by vehicle on Weedpatch Highway

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle in Lamont.
Corina Aguilar, 49, of Lamont died at 10 p.m. Monday on Weedpatch Highway south of Hickory Lane. She died at the scene.
