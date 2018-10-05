Two Bakersfield men found dead in the 11700 block of El Tejon Highway in Arvin on June 13 died of blunt force head trauma and incised neck wounds, according to a Kern County coroner's report issued Friday.
The report said homicide was the manner of death for Samuel Atkinson, 42, and Vincent Paul Valdez, 49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.