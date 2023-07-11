The Kern County coroner's office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision as Itania Unutoataleni.
The 45-year-old Twentynine Palms woman died at 7:47 p.m. July 5 on Interstate 5, north of Twisselman Road.
