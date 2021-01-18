The Kern County coroner's office has identified the woman who died Saturday afternoon in a crash on Alfred Harrell Highway that left nine children injured.
Kiana Lashay Michelle Coulter, 24, of Bakersfield, died at the scene at 4:02 p.m. on the highway, one mile east of Fairfax Road, the coroner reported. She lost control of the SUV she was driving and it rolled over, the coroner's office reported.
The California Highway Patrol on Saturday said that nine children ranging in age from 5 months to 15 years were injured in the crash.