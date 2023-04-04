 Skip to main content
Coroner IDs victims in apparent murder-suicide

The Kern County coroner’s office identified two men who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Lake Isabella.

Sean Patrick Walsh, 32, and Richard Allen Walsh, 81, were found Feb. 5 in the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Way.

