Coroner IDs third person killed in Weedpatch Highway crash

The Kern County coroner released the identity of the third person who died in a crash on Weedpatch Highway last week.

Jesus Omar Buelna Alvarado, 37, of Bakersfield, was a passenger in a fatal crash that took place around 2:27 a.m. Nov. 26.

Shortly after the crash, CHP officers reported Denise Melinda Rivera, 31, of Bakersfield, and Alfonso Abarca Gaspar, 58, of Maricopa, were in a Toyota Corolla that was struck by a 2000 Jeep Cherokee driven by Marcia Luqueleyson, 38, of Lamont. Alvarado was a passenger in Luqueleyson’s Cherokee.

Luqueleyson, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the crash, sustained major injuries.

