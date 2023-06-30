collision

The California Highway Patrol closed Highline Road for several hours Thursday as officers investigated the cause of a two-vehicle accident involving a fatality just west of Curry Street in Tehachapi.

 Nick Smirnoff / For The Californian

A Tehachapi man who died in a vehicle collision Thursday was identified Friday by the Kern County coroner's office. 

Robert Duane Owen, 62, of Tehachapi, died at 1:50 p.m. on Highline Road west of Curry Street. 

