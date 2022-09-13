Coroner ID's Rosamond shooting victim

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was shot and killed Saturday in Rosamond.
Eric Castillo, 22, of Rosamond, was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m. in the 1800 block of Sandra Way from a gunshot wound he sustained.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
