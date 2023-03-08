Coroner IDs Rosamond man who was shot, killed

A Rosamond man who died after a violent assault was identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Freddy Orlando Herrera Jr., 32, was shot March 2 in the 2800 block of 28th Street and died at Antelope Valley Hospital at 8:45 p.m. that day.
