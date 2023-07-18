The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died Monday after losing control and crashing while riding an ATV, a news release issued Tuesday said.
George Lewis Reyna, 37, died in a field bordering Morning Drive, a quarter of a mile north of College Avenue, at 7:22 p.m., the coroner said.
Bakersfield Police were called to the scene at 6:53 p.m. and found a Yamaha Raptor on its side with a man suffering major injuries nearby. Officers, Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance personnel tried to save Reyna's life.
Police determined the he was going south on a dirt path when he lost control of the quad, it rolled and he was ejected. Police said there were no witnesses and Reyna was not wearing a helmet.