Coroner ID's man stabbed on Panama Lane

The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a 35-year-old man stabbed Aug. 29.
Jesse Martin Mata was injured in the 500 block of Panama Lane. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he died Sept. 4.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 128,770
Deaths: 1,485
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 115,790
Number of Negative Tests: 461,873
Number of Pending Tests*: 487
Updated: 9/7/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.