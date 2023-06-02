A man who was shot multiple times and died was identified as Juan Felipe Neri by the Kern County coroner's office.
The 42-year-old Bakersfield man died at 2:08 p.m. May 3 in the 900 block of Chelsea Street. He died at the scene.
