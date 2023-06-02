A Delano man who was shot and killed May 17 was identified as Juan Luis Cantu, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The 26-year-old man died at 8:45 p.m. in the 10800 block of Casey Avenue in Delano, the coroner said. He died at the scene.
