Coroner ID's man killed in fatal, single-vehicle crash

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the 300 block of Old Yard Road. Their preliminary report indicated the driver failed to negotiate a turn and struck a block wall.
The man driving the vehicle, Kevin Lashawn Mallard, 51, of Bakersfield, sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A woman and a child in the car also sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
The identity of the decedent will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.