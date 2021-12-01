You have permission to edit this article.
Coroner ID's man killed in fatal, single-vehicle crash

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the 300 block of Old Yard Road. Their preliminary report indicated the driver failed to negotiate a turn and struck a block wall.

The man driving the vehicle, Kevin Lashawn Mallard, 51, of Bakersfield, sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman and a child in the car also sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The identity of the decedent will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

