Coroner ID's man in Rosamond collision

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died in a Rosamond collision as Dustin Todd Raisch.
The 43-year-old Rosamond man died at 1:36 p.m. April 27 at the intersection of 100th Street West and Rosamond Boulevard.
Raisch was a driver in a vehicle involved in a collision with another vehicle, the coroner reported.
