 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner ID's man in Rosamond collision

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died in a Rosamond collision as Dustin Todd Raisch.

The 43-year-old Rosamond man died at 1:36 p.m. April 27 at the intersection of 100th Street West and Rosamond Boulevard.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases