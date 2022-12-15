Coroner ID's man hit by train near Coffee Road

The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of a Bakersfield man who was struck by a train near Coffee Road.
Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, was hit Dec. 4 on Coffee Frontage Road around 6 p.m. and died at the scene.
The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police are investigating the death.
