Coroner ID's man hit by train near Coffee Road

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of a Bakersfield man who was struck by a train near Coffee Road.

Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, was hit Dec. 4 on Coffee Frontage Road around 6 p.m. and died at the scene.

