Coroner ID's bicyclist killed in collision Tuesday

The Kern County coroner's office identified the man who was killed in a fatal bicycle-versus-vehicle collision Tuesday.
Arnulfo Lopez Rodriguez, 64, of Bakersfield, was killed in a fatal collision around 12:28 p.m. near the intersection of California Avenue and S Street.
The motorist is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision, according to BPD officers.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.