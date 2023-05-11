 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner ID's Bakersfield pedestrian who died on New Stine Road

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified a Bakersfield man who was struck by a vehicle while walking on New Stine Road as Tanner Austin Abernathy.

Abernathy, 30, died at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of New Stine Road.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases