Coroner ID's Bakersfield pedestrian who died on New Stine Road

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified a Bakersfield man who was struck by a vehicle while walking on New Stine Road as Tanner Austin Abernathy.
Abernathy, 30, died at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of New Stine Road.
