Coroner ID's Bakersfield man struck, killed by vehicle on South H Street

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a Bakersfield man who died after getting struck by a vehicle as Diego Samaniego.
The 24-year-old died at 3:24 a.m. March 31 on South H Street, just south of Hosking Avenue.
