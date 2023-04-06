 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner ID's Bakersfield man struck, killed by vehicle on South H Street

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a Bakersfield man who died after getting struck by a vehicle as Diego Samaniego.

The 24-year-old died at 3:24 a.m. March 31 on South H Street, just south of Hosking Avenue.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases