Coroner ID's 73-year-old man

The Kern County coroner's office on Tuesday identified a 73-year-old Bakersfield man who died from multiple stab wounds.
Idris Hiram Musheer Halim died at 7:07 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 3200 block of Larson Lane, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 142,932
Deaths: 1,596
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 132,405
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 97.55
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 97.78
Updated: 10/12/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
