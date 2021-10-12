You have permission to edit this article.
Coroner ID's 73-year-old man

The Kern County coroner's office on Tuesday identified a 73-year-old Bakersfield man who died from multiple stab wounds.

Idris Hiram Musheer Halim died at 7:07 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 3200 block of Larson Lane, and his death was ruled a homicide.

