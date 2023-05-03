 Skip to main content
Coroner ID's 4 people shot in Mojave mass killing

Residents arrive in trickles on Monday at the scene of a late Sunday night mass shooting at an RV in Mojave. They came to pay their respects.

The Kern County coroner's office on Wednesday released the names of the four people killed in the Sunday night mass shooting in Mojave.

They are Anna Marie Hester, 34, of Mojave; Darius Travon Canada , 31, of Mojave; Martina Barraza Jr., 33, of Mojave; and Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20, of California City.

