Coroner ID's 4 people shot in Mojave mass killing

The Kern County coroner's office on Wednesday released the names of the four people killed in the Sunday night mass shooting in Mojave.
They are Anna Marie Hester, 34, of Mojave; Darius Travon Canada , 31, of Mojave; Martina Barraza Jr., 33, of Mojave; and Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20, of California City.
Hester, Canada and Barraza died at the scene of the 11:21 p.m. Sunday shooting in the 1600 block of H Street in Mojave. Asbury was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she died at 12:27 a.m. Monday.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicides, which shook the eastern Kern community where longtime residents had no memory of a case in which more than one person died.
KCSO has not named any suspects.
This was the 19th mass killing in the United States this year.