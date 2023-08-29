The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 20-year-old Arvin woman who died Saturday after she crashed into a utility pole on Panama Lane.
Danielle Marie Partida Loza died at 8:18 p.m. at the scene, which was east of Highway 184.
