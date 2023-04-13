Coroner ID's 2 killed in I-5 crash which hurt 4 others

Two Fresno residents were identified Thursday after dying in a single-vehicle crash last weekend in the Fort Tejon area.
Tania Ajanae Oliver, 19, and Isaiah Dieago Zamarripa, 21, were riding in a 2022 Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle crashed at the Laval Road off-ramp on northbound Interstate 5, according to authorities.
The California Highway Patrol didn't say what led up to the crash, while also adding it was unknown if any intoxication caused the wreck.
Oliver and Zamarripa died at the scene in the early morning hours of April 9, the coroner reported. The coroner also said both people died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over.
There were four other people in the car — all either 19 or 20 years old — who suffered major injuries and were sent to Kern Medical, CHP reported.
The CHP Fort Tejon area office said Thursday the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.