Coroner ID's 2 killed in I-5 crash which hurt 4 others

Two Fresno residents were identified Thursday after dying in a single-vehicle crash last weekend in the Fort Tejon area. 

Tania Ajanae Oliver, 19, and Isaiah Dieago Zamarripa, 21, were riding in a 2022 Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle crashed at the Laval Road off-ramp on northbound Interstate 5, according to authorities.

