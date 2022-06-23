 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies woman who died after vehicle collision

The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a driver who died Friday after her vehicle crashed into another.

Las Vegas woman Michelle Rodrigue, 52, died at 9:09 p.m. on Highway 58 west of General Beale Road. She died at the scene.

