Coroner identifies woman struck by vehicle Sept. 7

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Sept. 7 has been identified by the coroner’s office.
The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Ming Avenue; Bakersfield resident Corina Bernal, 61, was taken to Kern Medical, where she died.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 132,125
Deaths: 1,501
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 118,248
Number of Negative Tests: 469,169
Number of Pending Tests*: 453
Updated: 9/13/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.