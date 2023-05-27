Slide Breaking News (copy)

The Kern County Coroner's office has identified a woman who was shot in east Bakersfield.

Jazmin Reyes, 20, of Bakersfield was shot at 5:45 p.m. April 17 in the 1900 block of Kentucky Street and died at Kern Medical at 3:08 p.m. the next day.

