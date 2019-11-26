Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.