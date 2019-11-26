The woman killed when another driver, allegedly racing another vehicle late Sunday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield, struck her minivan, sending her and two children into the path of an oncoming crane truck, has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's office.
Maria Blaney Navarro, 58, of Bakersfield, died at the scene, the Coroner's office announced Tuesday morning. Her two young passengers survived.
The wreck happened at dusk Sunday afternoon on one of the primary entry roads into the Seven Oaks residential development. A man apparently engaged in a street race on Old River Road, between Ming Avenue and White Oak Avenue, less than a mile west of The Marketplace shopping center, lost control and struck Navarro's vehicle at approximately 4:45 p.m.
A red Mustang and gray Dodge Ram were involved in a street race, Bakersfield police confirm, when the Mustang lost control and struck the van, which was not involved in the race.
The van was sent spinning out of control and into oncoming traffic, where it was then broadsided by a crane truck, killing Navarro.
Police arrested the driver of the Mustang, identified by police as Ronald Pierce, 50. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury, gross vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated, reckless driving, reckless driving causing injury and engaging in speed contest, police said.
Two juveniles in the van were taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries. The crane truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.
Pierce, who was booked into Kern County Jail Monday morning, is due in court at 3 p.m. today.
(1) comment
RIP
Now 2 kids with no Mom.
Lives and futures drastically changed in the matter of a few seconds.
What happened to the Dodge truck racer?
5 years in the joint minimum coming to this genius. Where was his-her name in this article? Hmmmm
