Coroner identifies victim of suspected homicide at residence on Real Road

The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a 42-year-old woman as the victim in a suspected homicide in the 500 block of Real Road.
Jodie Dawn Arvizu was found at 9:15 p.m. April 1, according to a coroner’s report. The coroner said the cause of the death was strangulation, while the time and date of the incident are unknown.
Detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested 46-year-old Jason Oliver the night of the investigation on suspicion of murder, according to a news release from the BPD.
Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is asked to call the department at 327-7111.