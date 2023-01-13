Coroner identifies two men killed in southeast Bakersfield homicide

The Kern County coroner’s office on Friday identified two men killed in a southeast Bakersfield homicide.
Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento and Saul Ramirez, 28, of Bakersfield were shot and killed Jan. 6 in the 600 block of Darling Drive. Halliman died at 5:58 a.m. and Ramirez died at 5:38 a.m.
The Bakersfield Police Department previously identified Jovannie Ayon, 31, as a suspect in this incident. As of 2:40 p.m. Friday, Ayon was not listed as in custody in online booking records. He's described as 5 foot, 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He should not be approached by the public, BPD said in a news release.