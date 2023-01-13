 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies two men killed in southeast Bakersfield homicide

The Kern County coroner’s office on Friday identified two men killed in a southeast Bakersfield homicide.

Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento and Saul Ramirez, 28, of Bakersfield were shot and killed Jan. 6 in the 600 block of Darling Drive. Halliman died at 5:58 a.m. and Ramirez died at 5:38 a.m.

