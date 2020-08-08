The coroner's office has identified a toddler who was struck by a vehicle in Arvin and died.
Two-year-old Alexander Arvizu of Arvin was hit at 4:10 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 11000 block of Sunset Boulevard. He died a short time later at Kern Medical.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
