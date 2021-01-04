The Kern County coroner’s office identified three 20-year-old victims in New Year’s Eve car crash on Brimhall Road.
Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz were killed at 11:15 p.m. when the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree in the 11700 block of Brimhall Road, between Jewetta Avenue and Old Farm Road, the coroner's office reported.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree in the center divider of the road. The three victims were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Police said the driver was intoxicated and booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter-related charges.
A woman who was also a passenger in the car had minor injuries.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.