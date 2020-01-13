Three teenagers shot to death near Lamont have been identified by the Kern County coroner's office as Valentin Eli Ramirez, 16, Raul Fernandez, 17, and Adrian Ochoa, 18.
All three were Lamont residents, according to a news release.
Their bodies were found by sheriff's deputies late Friday after someone reported hearing gunshots in the area.
Deputies found two people in a car who weren't breathing near Buena Vista Boulevard and South Fairfax Road. They were pronounced dead.
They found a third body in a nearby vineyard, a sheriff's office news release said.
According to the coroner's release, Ramirez was found in an orchard and Fernandez and Ochoa were located on Buena Vista Boulevard east of South Fairfax Road.
