Daniel Santos Velasquez has been identified as the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a motorist in the 2700 block of Calloway Drive on Sept. 3.
According to a news release from the Kern County Coroner’s Office, the incident occurred at 9:39 p.m. when Velasquez, 40, was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene of the incident.
