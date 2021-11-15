Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on 34th Street

The Kern County coroner identified a pedestrian killed Wednesday on 34th street.
Latisha Ann Cartwright, 48, died at 7:29 a.m. in the 900 block of 34th street.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 153,681
Deaths: 1,733
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 143,348
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 94.1
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 94.8
Updated: 11/12/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
